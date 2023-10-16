Kansas inmates say prisons discipline them for false reasons

A records request from the Kansas News Service found evidence that falsified reports are hurting some inmate's chances at parole in another example of a prison disciplinary system that can be stacked against incarcerated people.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service about the consequences for one incarcerated man, who has spent years unsuccessfully fighting his write-up.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate