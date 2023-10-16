© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas inmates say prisons discipline them for false reasons

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas inmate says he didn't threaten officers in prison, but a disciplinary report saying he did might have cost him parole. It’s just one example of a prison disciplinary system that can be stacked against inmates when they try to fight a write up.

A records request from the Kansas News Service found evidence that falsified reports are hurting some inmate's chances at parole in another example of a prison disciplinary system that can be stacked against incarcerated people.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service about the consequences for one incarcerated man, who has spent years unsuccessfully fighting his write-up.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today prisonsjailcorrections officersKansas Department of CorrectionsKansas News Service
