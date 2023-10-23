© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri has been seriously underfunding its land-grant HBCU

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published October 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
In Missouri, Lincoln University — a land-grant historically Black university — has been underfunded by roughly $360 million over the past 30 years compared to the University of Missouri, according to a new federal report. Now a bipartisan group of lawmakers are asking the state to look into the inequality.

Historically Black land-grant universities and colleges have been underfunded by more than $12 billion nationally compared to their non-HBCU counterparts. Missouri's only land-grant HBCU, Lincoln University, has been underfunded by roughly $360 million over the past 30 years compared to the University of Missouri, according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Education.

Brian Ellison spoke with Misty Nunn, executive director of university and alumni relations at Lincoln University, and Missouri State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. about how the state should right these wrongs.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

