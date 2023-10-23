Missouri has been seriously underfunding its land-grant HBCU

Historically Black land-grant universities and colleges have been underfunded by more than $12 billion nationally compared to their non-HBCU counterparts. Missouri's only land-grant HBCU, Lincoln University, has been underfunded by roughly $360 million over the past 30 years compared to the University of Missouri, according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Education.

Brian Ellison spoke with Misty Nunn, executive director of university and alumni relations at Lincoln University, and Missouri State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. about how the state should right these wrongs.

