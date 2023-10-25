Why this Kansan became a liver donor

Medical experts say increasing the number of liver transplants from living donors could help more Americans get lifesaving medical care. The University of Kansas Health System plans to join a growing number of hospitals that offer the procedure. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service brings us one donor’s story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate