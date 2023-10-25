© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Why this Kansan became a liver donor

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The vast majority of liver transplants still use organs from a deceased donor, but that’s starting to change. Lindsee Wilson, a 41-year-old speech language pathologist in southwest Kansas, tells the story of donating part of her liver.

Medical experts say increasing the number of liver transplants from living donors could help more Americans get lifesaving medical care. The University of Kansas Health System plans to join a growing number of hospitals that offer the procedure. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service brings us one donor’s story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today health careregional healthorgantransplantsmedical decisions
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
