Kansas City celebrates Dia de los Muertos

This week, thousands of Latino residents in the Kansas City metro will observe Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, the holiday gives Latino residents a chance to honor lost loved ones and show the world who they were.

The American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri, goes all the way back to 1899. This year, exhibitors as young as 7 traveled from all over the country to compete, showing more than 4,000 head of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye brings us an audio postcard on what it’s like for kids and teenagers to show livestock at one of the largest competitions in the United States.

