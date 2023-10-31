© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City celebrates Dia de los Muertos

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

As Latino residents across the Kansas City metro prepare for the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, many are reflecting on the emotions and memories that the season brings with it. And the 124-year-old American Royal Livestock Show draws thousands of competitors of all ages from across the country to show their sheep, pigs, goats and cattle. What's it like?

This week, thousands of Latino residents in the Kansas City metro will observe Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. As KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, the holiday gives Latino residents a chance to honor lost loved ones and show the world who they were.

The American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri, goes all the way back to 1899. This year, exhibitors as young as 7 traveled from all over the country to compete, showing more than 4,000 head of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye brings us an audio postcard on what it’s like for kids and teenagers to show livestock at one of the largest competitions in the United States.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)holidayholiday planningHalloweenLatinosAmerican RoyallivestockchildrenTeenagersHarvest Public Media
Stay Connected
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now