Where, exactly, is 'The Midwest'?

A research journal called the Middle West Review released the results of what it describes as the “largest-ever study on who considers themselves to be Midwesterners.” Researchers collected about 11,000 responses from 22 states, including the 12 designated as Midwest by the U.S Census bureau, and 10 on the fringes of what might typically be considered the region.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Jon Lauck, Editor-in-Chief of the Middle West Review, about the survey and what it tell us about Midwestern identity.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate