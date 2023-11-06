© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

What you need to know about elections in the Kansas City area

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published November 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Tomorrow is Election Day, and Kansas cities and counties have some big decisions to make. We’ll find out what and who’s on the ballot and how voters will be shaping the futures of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

Shawnee, Prairie Village, Lenexa, Leawood, Overland Park, the United Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County are all holding council elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, along with school board and mayor races.

Some of the contests are pitting candidates with decidedly different priorities for affordable housing, development, and the character of their cities and their leaders. Plus, Kansas City has some important ballot items of its own.

Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post, and Josh Merchant, a reporter for the Kansas City Beacon, for an overview of what you and your neighbors are making decisions about.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today ShawneePrairie VillageLenexaLeawoodOverland ParkKansas City Kansas (KCK)Wyandotte CountyElectionsaffordable housingdevelopment
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now