What you need to know about elections in the Kansas City area

Shawnee, Prairie Village, Lenexa, Leawood, Overland Park, the United Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County are all holding council elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, along with school board and mayor races.

Some of the contests are pitting candidates with decidedly different priorities for affordable housing, development, and the character of their cities and their leaders. Plus, Kansas City has some important ballot items of its own.

Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post, and Josh Merchant, a reporter for the Kansas City Beacon, for an overview of what you and your neighbors are making decisions about.

