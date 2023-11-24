© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Reconnecting with Native culture in Lawrence

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published November 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
A new generation of Native American students in Lawrence, Kansas, is learning the art of thatching and reconnecting with a Great Plains tradition. Plus: A Black karate master from Kansas City represented the U.S. at a world kickboxing tournament.

Hundreds of years ago, Kansas’ native Wichita Tribe built their prairie homes with rows of thatched grasses. A new generation of students at Haskell Indian Nations University are learning the skill, and reconnecting with a Great Plains tradition. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Lifelong martial artist David Muhammad has used a background in karate to launch his kickboxing practice onto the global stage. The two disciplines have fed his thirst for competitive combat and helped him build a diverse community in south Kansas City. KCUR’s race and culture reporter Lawrence Brooks IV has the story.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today south Kansas CityHaskell Indian NationsIndigenoustraditionsmartial artsLocal BusinessLawrence
