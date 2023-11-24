Reconnecting with Native culture in Lawrence

Hundreds of years ago, Kansas’ native Wichita Tribe built their prairie homes with rows of thatched grasses. A new generation of students at Haskell Indian Nations University are learning the skill, and reconnecting with a Great Plains tradition. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Lifelong martial artist David Muhammad has used a background in karate to launch his kickboxing practice onto the global stage. The two disciplines have fed his thirst for competitive combat and helped him build a diverse community in south Kansas City. KCUR’s race and culture reporter Lawrence Brooks IV has the story.

