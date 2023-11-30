Remembering former Kansas City mayor Richard 'Dick' Berkley

Richard Berkley served a record three terms as Kansas City's mayor, from 1979 to 1991, and was the first Jewish mayor in city history. He died Wednesday at the age of 92, his family confirmed. Berkley's tenure was defined in large part by his quick response to the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse, a disaster that killed 114 people and injured hundreds more. KCUR contributor Dan Margolies looks back at Berkley's career.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners recently approved spending $200,000 for another year of ShotSpotter, a surveillance technology, despite a new study that says it doesn't achieve the city's public safety goals. Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with KCUR's Peggy Lowe about the issue.

