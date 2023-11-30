© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Remembering former Kansas City mayor Richard 'Dick' Berkley

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published November 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
Richard Berkley, Kansas City's longest-serving mayor, died Wednesday at 92. We'll remember his leadership, especially during one of Kansas City's darkest moments, the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse in 1981. Plus, the Kansas City Police Department is spending thousands on technology some say is ineffective.

Richard Berkley served a record three terms as Kansas City's mayor, from 1979 to 1991, and was the first Jewish mayor in city history. He died Wednesday at the age of 92, his family confirmed. Berkley's tenure was defined in large part by his quick response to the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse, a disaster that killed 114 people and injured hundreds more. KCUR contributor Dan Margolies looks back at Berkley's career.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners recently approved spending $200,000 for another year of ShotSpotter, a surveillance technology, despite a new study that says it doesn't achieve the city's public safety goals. Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with KCUR's Peggy Lowe about the issue.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron J. Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Police Departmentgun violenceKC homicidepolicegunsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Kansas (KCK)Richard BerkleyHyatt disaster
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
