Kansas City Today

Charlie Parker's plastic sax, a Kansas City treasure

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
How Charlie Parker's plastic saxophone ended up as the centerpiece of Kansas City's American Jazz Museum — and how it's being revived for a new album. Plus: Midwest climatologists and meteorologists face stress, burnout and even death threats when they talk about climate change.

In 1953, Kansas City's Charlie Parker was one of five jazz greats to produce what some call "the greatest jazz concert of all time." A reissue of the 70- year-old performance chronicles the genesis of Parker's plastic saxophone. KCUR's Bill Brownlee reports how the sax found its home in Kansas City.

The uphill battle of talking climate change with audiences skeptical of the science has pushed many climatologists and meteorologists in the Midwest out of the field.Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the tough conditions facing climate science communicators.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
