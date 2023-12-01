Charlie Parker's plastic sax, a Kansas City treasure

In 1953, Kansas City's Charlie Parker was one of five jazz greats to produce what some call "the greatest jazz concert of all time." A reissue of the 70- year-old performance chronicles the genesis of Parker's plastic saxophone. KCUR's Bill Brownlee reports how the sax found its home in Kansas City.

The uphill battle of talking climate change with audiences skeptical of the science has pushed many climatologists and meteorologists in the Midwest out of the field.Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the tough conditions facing climate science communicators.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate