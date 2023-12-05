Missouri's 'firestorm' of Medicaid unwinding

States were banned from removing people from Medicaid during the COVID-19 public health emergency unless a person moved, died or asked to be taken off. Now that the pandemic has been declared over, Missouri and Kansas have resumed checking eligibility and the process has not been going well.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Samantha Liss of KFF Health News about how rocky the process has been and how patients who have lost coverage have been affected.

