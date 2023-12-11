Missouri's latest legal battle over gender-affirming care

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been focused this year on restricting or outlawing gender-affirming care for transgender kids and adults. Hospitals and other providers in the state say they adhere to widely accepted standards and practices for patients who are transitioning from the sex assigned at their birth to their gender identity.

Last week, Washington University’s Transgender Center filed a lawsuit against Bailey’s office. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with The Missouri Independent’s Annalise Hanshaw about what exactly this lawsuit alleges.

