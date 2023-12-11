© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Missouri's latest legal battle over gender-affirming care

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

It’s been a tumultuous year for trans, nonbinary or gender-questioning kids and adults seeking healthcare in Missouri — and it's not over yet. We'll get you up to speed on the latest confrontation between the Missouri Attorney General and care providers in the state.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been focused this year on restricting or outlawing gender-affirming care for transgender kids and adults. Hospitals and other providers in the state say they adhere to widely accepted standards and practices for patients who are transitioning from the sex assigned at their birth to their gender identity.

Last week, Washington University’s Transgender Center filed a lawsuit against Bailey’s office. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with The Missouri Independent’s Annalise Hanshaw about what exactly this lawsuit alleges.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today MissouriMissouri Attorney GeneralAndrew Baileytransgenderhealth careGender Affirming Carelawsuit
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content