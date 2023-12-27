Abortion in Kansas in 2023

After the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Kansas became a hub for people who can't access the procedure in their home state.

2023 saw a boost in interstate travel for abortions, inundating Kansas' clinics. As more people seek abortion access across state lines, Kansans are finding it increasingly difficult to receive abortion care locally.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon about the top stories on abortion rights in Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate