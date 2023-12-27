© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Abortion in Kansas in 2023

By Jodi Fortino,
Trevor Grandin
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Kansas is seeing a surge in interstate travel for abortion care, even as lawmakers continue to try and restrict access to the procedure. We take a look back at the biggest news in reproductive healthcare in Kansas in 2023.

After the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Kansas became a hub for people who can't access the procedure in their home state.

2023 saw a boost in interstate travel for abortions, inundating Kansas' clinics. As more people seek abortion access across state lines, Kansans are finding it increasingly difficult to receive abortion care locally.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Kansas News Service's Rose Conlon about the top stories on abortion rights in Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Jodi Fortino
More than ever, education lies at the intersection of equity, housing, funding, and other diverse issues facing Kansas City’s students, families and teachers. As KCUR’s education reporter, I’ll break down the policies driving these issues in schools and report what’s happening in our region's classrooms. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
