The biggest education stories of 2023

More than two years after returning to in-person instruction, Kansas City schools are still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, school lunch debt in Kansas climbed to over $23 million and almost one-fourth of Missouri students are considered chronically absentee.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Jodi Fortino discuss the biggest issues facing schools in the region.

A new law that goes into effect in January allows Kansas students to transfer to schools outside the district where they live, as long as there is space available. But open enrollment won’t be simple, and it doesn’t come with guarantees.

Suzanne Perez with the Kansas News Service shares how Kansas districts are preparing for the shift.

