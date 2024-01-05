How Taylor Swift brought a gold rush to Kansas City

Over the last year, the biggest attention-drawer to Kansas City has been Taylor Swift. According to an analysis by Google Trends, searches asking, “Where is Kansas City?” more than doubled in the U.S. over the past three months, as Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship became public. And search interest in local restaurants skyrockets each time the couple visits one.

KCUR's Savannah Hawley Bates reports on the past year's "Swiftonomics."

A new book by Lucas Hilderbrand shows the historic strength of Kansas City’s gay bar scene and how it fits in to the national movement. Kansas City Public Library’s Anne Kniggendorf spoke with the University of California-Irvine professor about how the city became a nexus for gay political activity, activism and culture.

