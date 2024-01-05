© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
How Taylor Swift brought a gold rush to Kansas City

By Laura Ziegler,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour had a huge economic impact on Kansas City — and then she kept coming back. Local business owners and even the city’s tourism board say they're reaping the benefits. Plus: A new book shows how Kansas City's drag performers influenced the national scene.

Over the last year, the biggest attention-drawer to Kansas City has been Taylor Swift. According to an analysis by Google Trends, searches asking, “Where is Kansas City?” more than doubled in the U.S. over the past three months, as Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship became public. And search interest in local restaurants skyrockets each time the couple visits one.

KCUR's Savannah Hawley Bates reports on the past year's "Swiftonomics."

A new book by Lucas Hilderbrand shows the historic strength of Kansas City’s gay bar scene and how it fits in to the national movement. Kansas City Public Library’s Anne Kniggendorf spoke with the University of California-Irvine professor about how the city became a nexus for gay political activity, activism and culture.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios.
