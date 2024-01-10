The honor and burden of translating for your family
Across the U.S., thousands of children and young adults serve as informal interpreters for family members that don’t speak English. For kids of Latino immigrants in Kansas City, being the family interpreter is an honor and burden. Plus: Gov. Laura Kelly is again calling for lawmakers to expand Medicaid to provide health care to about 150,000 low-income Kansans.
The children of non-English speaking immigrants are often used by their family members as informal interpreters, known as language brokers. While many gladly help their family, the task often carries many pressures. And as KCUR's Zach Perez reports, some experts worry that burden can have long-term effects.
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is again urging the Kansas Legislature to expand Medicaid, and she’s hoping the 2024 election will add pressure to get it done. But Republican leaders have their own ideas for the session, like cutting taxes and expanding school choice options. So why is Kelly pushing a plan that will likely fail? Dylan Lysen with the Kansas News Service explains.
Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.
You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.