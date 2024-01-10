The honor and burden of translating for your family

The children of non-English speaking immigrants are often used by their family members as informal interpreters, known as language brokers. While many gladly help their family, the task often carries many pressures. And as KCUR's Zach Perez reports, some experts worry that burden can have long-term effects.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is again urging the Kansas Legislature to expand Medicaid, and she’s hoping the 2024 election will add pressure to get it done. But Republican leaders have their own ideas for the session, like cutting taxes and expanding school choice options. So why is Kelly pushing a plan that will likely fail? Dylan Lysen with the Kansas News Service explains.

