© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a list of school closings and delays here.
Kansas City Today

Build a new Royals ballpark, or save Kauffman Stadium?

By Frank Morris,
Byron J. Love
Published January 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

A local fan created a Facebook group to "Save The K" over two years ago. Now, their movement claims over 7,500 members, even as the campaign to build a new downtown Royals ballpark gains momentum and legislative support.

Jackson County voters will decide this April if they want to renew a 3/8th-cent sales tax to help fund a new Kansas City Royals stadium — wherever that may be. However, many fans think The K is doing just fine.

Up To Date Host Steve Kraske spoke with Joe Vaughn, founder of the Facebook group “Save Kauffman (Royals) Stadium at Truman Sports Complex,” and member Becky Nace about their concerns with the proposed relocation.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City RoyalsKauffman StadiumJackson Countyvoting
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org or find me on Twitter @FrankNewsman.
See stories by Frank Morris
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now