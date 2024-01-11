Build a new Royals ballpark, or save Kauffman Stadium?

Jackson County voters will decide this April if they want to renew a 3/8th-cent sales tax to help fund a new Kansas City Royals stadium — wherever that may be. However, many fans think The K is doing just fine.

Up To Date Host Steve Kraske spoke with Joe Vaughn, founder of the Facebook group “Save Kauffman (Royals) Stadium at Truman Sports Complex,” and member Becky Nace about their concerns with the proposed relocation.

