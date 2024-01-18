© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Working together on gun violence solutions in Missouri

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

LaTasha Jacobs and Carl Smart have different ideas about why Kansas City's homicide rate is so high, but they plan to work together in Jefferson City to persuade pro-gun lawmakers to consider solutions like better childcare, nutrition and education.

Guns are one of the most divisive political and cultural issues of our time, and homicides are at an all-time high in Kansas City. But two Kansas City gun enthusiasts from different backgrounds are making small strides toward finding solutions. They sat down with KCUR’s Laura Ziegler to share their at-odds perspectives.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
