Missouri Republicans aren’t done trying to restrict trans health care

Last week in Jefferson City, lawmakers debated several bills that would limit gender-affirming health care, or restrict restrooms and locker rooms that transgender and non-binary people can use. The Missouri Independent’s Annelise Hanshaw spoke with KCUR's Brian Ellison about the legislation and the response.

There are several ongoing efforts to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution through a statewide vote. Brian also spoke with the Independent's Anna Spoerre about a big step forward that process took last week.

