Kansas City Today

Missouri Republicans aren’t done trying to restrict trans health care

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published January 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Last week saw significant developments in two deeply divisive areas of Missouri law. What will lawmakers do with legislation limiting transgender rights and health care this year, and will voters enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution?

Last week in Jefferson City, lawmakers debated several bills that would limit gender-affirming health care, or restrict restrooms and locker rooms that transgender and non-binary people can use. The Missouri Independent’s Annelise Hanshaw spoke with KCUR's Brian Ellison about the legislation and the response.

There are several ongoing efforts to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution through a statewide vote. Brian also spoke with the Independent's Anna Spoerre about a big step forward that process took last week.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
Byron J. Love
