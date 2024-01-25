Kansas City students have gotten so many snow days

Kansas City-area schools canceled at least one day of in-person classes in the last two weeks because of cold and snow — and many canceled more than one. KCUR's Madeline Fox spoke with education reporter Jodi Fortino about how school cancellations have affected families across the region.

Engineers all over the world are working on how to build a sustainable city of the future that solves current and future problems while meeting the needs of a modern society. Last weekend, junior high school students from around Missouri presented their models and ideas to a panel of judges in Rolla. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl reports.

