Kansas City Today

Kansas City students have gotten so many snow days

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Students across the Kansas City region have lost a lot of school days because of snowy conditions and below-zero temperatures. That's left families scrambling to find child care, and schools figuring out how to make up that educational time. Plus: Middle-schoolers from across Missouri competed to design the city of the future.

Kansas City-area schools canceled at least one day of in-person classes in the last two weeks because of cold and snow — and many canceled more than one. KCUR's Madeline Fox spoke with education reporter Jodi Fortino about how school cancellations have affected families across the region.

Engineers all over the world are working on how to build a sustainable city of the future that solves current and future problems while meeting the needs of a modern society. Last weekend, junior high school students from around Missouri presented their models and ideas to a panel of judges in Rolla. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
