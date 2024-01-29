Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's swan song

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson focused on child care, infrastructure, workforce development and education in his final State of the State address, priorities that even gained him praise from Democrats. Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up to Date, spoke with the outgoing governor about his long career in government and politics.

