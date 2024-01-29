© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's swan song

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Gov. Mike Parson highlighted bipartisan issues in his final State of the State address as Missouri governor, gaining him some praise across the aisle. The Republican governor shares his agenda and goals for the last year of his term.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson focused on child care, infrastructure, workforce development and education in his final State of the State address, priorities that even gained him praise from Democrats. Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up to Date, spoke with the outgoing governor about his long career in government and politics.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today MissouriMissouri GovernorGovernor Mike ParsonMike Parsonchild careinfrastructureeducationemployment
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now