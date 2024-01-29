Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's swan song
Gov. Mike Parson highlighted bipartisan issues in his final State of the State address as Missouri governor, gaining him some praise across the aisle. The Republican governor shares his agenda and goals for the last year of his term.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson focused on child care, infrastructure, workforce development and education in his final State of the State address, priorities that even gained him praise from Democrats. Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up to Date, spoke with the outgoing governor about his long career in government and politics.
Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.
You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate