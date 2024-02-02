Kansas City's blues boss

Danielle Nicole's new album, "The Love You Bleed," sees her shaking off an old blues. The Kansas City artist is realizing her worth and taking back her music. KCUR's Bill Brownlee has the story.

Kansas is in unique company as one of the few states that have yet to legalize marijuana in any form. A new push for legalization may shift the needle. The Kansas News Service's Daniel Caudill and Stephen Koranda spoke about the status of marijuana legalization in Kansas.

