Kansas City Today

Kansas City's blues boss

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Danielle Nicole, Kansas City's most popular blues artist, is proud of how far she's come. She's releasing her 10th album — and this time, she owns her music. Plus: Will Kansas ever legalize marijuana?

Danielle Nicole's new album, "The Love You Bleed," sees her shaking off an old blues. The Kansas City artist is realizing her worth and taking back her music. KCUR's Bill Brownlee has the story.

Kansas is in unique company as one of the few states that have yet to legalize marijuana in any form. A new push for legalization may shift the needle. The Kansas News Service's Daniel Caudill and Stephen Koranda spoke about the status of marijuana legalization in Kansas.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
