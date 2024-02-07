Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, conspiracy darlings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the focus of numerous right-wing conspiracy theories since the beginning of their relationship. Some conservative politicians and news outlets have suggested, without evidence, that Swift is working as an operative for the Pentagon or the Democratic Party.

Jonathan Weisman, a politics writer who has been reporting on this story for the New York Times, spoke about the theories and the politics behind it with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

