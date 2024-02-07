© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, conspiracy darlings

By Gabe Rosenberg,
Anna Schmidt
Published February 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the fall, they've been the talk of the town — and the center of numerous far-right conspiracy theories. And with the Kansas City Chiefs headed to the Super Bowl again, conservative misinformation has ramped up.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the focus of numerous right-wing conspiracy theories since the beginning of their relationship. Some conservative politicians and news outlets have suggested, without evidence, that Swift is working as an operative for the Pentagon or the Democratic Party.

Jonathan Weisman, a politics writer who has been reporting on this story for the New York Times, spoke about the theories and the politics behind it with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Gabe Rosenberg. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City ChiefsTravis KelceTaylor SwiftUp to DateGOPRepublicansSuper Bowl
Gabe Rosenberg
Gabe Rosenberg
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt
