Let's get this bread

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. In accordance with public radio tradition, KCUR has made a friendly bet with our friends at San Francisco's KQED.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with KQED's morning news anchor Brian Watt about the barbecue and bread on the line, and the feelings in the Bay Area leading up to Sunday's game.

