Kansas City Today

Let's get this bread

By Laura Ziegler,
Trevor Grandin
Published February 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
This weekend will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl 58. As is tradition, KCUR and San Francisco's KQED have made a friendly wager: barbecue for sourdough. Hear about how the Bay Area is getting in the spirit.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. In accordance with public radio tradition, KCUR has made a friendly bet with our friends at San Francisco's KQED.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with KQED's morning news anchor Brian Watt about the barbecue and bread on the line, and the feelings in the Bay Area leading up to Sunday's game.

