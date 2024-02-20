Remembering Lisa Lopez-Galvan

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was the life of the party. If she knew you, you were her family. The 43-year-old mother from Shawnee was a beloved DJ who played all the fiestas in town and was a pillar of Kansas City's Latino community.

Last Wednesday, Lopez-Galvan's life was tragically cut short when she was fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade at Union Station. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Beto Lopez, the brother of Lopez-Galvan, about his sister's life and legacy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

