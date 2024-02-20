© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Remembering Lisa Lopez-Galvan

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published February 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Friends, family and the larger Kansas City community are mourning the loss of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and DJ at radio station KKFI, who was fatally shot at the Chiefs victory parade. "It's amazing how people are coming out of the woodwork just telling us how special she was — just strangers that she touched," her brother said.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was the life of the party. If she knew you, you were her family. The 43-year-old mother from Shawnee was a beloved DJ who played all the fiestas in town and was a pillar of Kansas City's Latino community.

Last Wednesday, Lopez-Galvan's life was tragically cut short when she was fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade at Union Station. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Beto Lopez, the brother of Lopez-Galvan, about his sister's life and legacy.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way.
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host.
