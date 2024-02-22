Missouri GOP confident they'll sweep the 2024 elections

Big wins in statewide offices and the state legislature have helped create bitter factionalism within the Missouri GOP. But since former President Trump is likely to take the state easily in November, many GOP officials aren’t worried about what’s to come. Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio explains how Republican party dominance in elections also created sizable divisions.

Two companies in Kansas are trying to build the state’s first underground carbon dioxide storage sites. Proponents hope storing carbon emitted by factories or ethanol plants would fight climate change by keeping it out of the atmosphere. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Calen Moore review what we’ve learned so far.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate