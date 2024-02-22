© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri GOP confident they'll sweep the 2024 elections

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri GOP leaders say they aren’t worried that potential disunity during the 2024 primary races will hurt their general election chances in November. Plus: Two companies in Kansas are trying to build the state’s first underground carbon dioxide storage sites.

Big wins in statewide offices and the state legislature have helped create bitter factionalism within the Missouri GOP. But since former President Trump is likely to take the state easily in November, many GOP officials aren’t worried about what’s to come. Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio explains how Republican party dominance in elections also created sizable divisions.

Two companies in Kansas are trying to build the state’s first underground carbon dioxide storage sites. Proponents hope storing carbon emitted by factories or ethanol plants would fight climate change by keeping it out of the atmosphere. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Calen Moore review what we’ve learned so far.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today MissouriMissouri GOPMissouri Republican Partycarbon capturecarbon sequestrationalternative fuelsClimate ChangeKansas News Service
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
