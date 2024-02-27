Missouri won't let pregnant people get a divorce

One of the requirements for a divorce in Missouri is that no one in the relationship is pregnant. The statute was intended to protect child support payments in case of a divorce, but critics say it doesn’t take abuse from either party into consideration.

Missouri state Rep. Ashley Aune represents the 14th District in Kansas City’s Northlands, and she introduced a bill to allow divorces if a person is pregnant. Up To Date’s Steve Kraske spoke with Aune about the issue and its prospects in the legislature.

