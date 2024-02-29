Why top Kansas Republicans stand in the way of Medicaid expansion

Polls show around 70% of Kansans support Medicaid expansion, which would result in an estimated 150,000 more low-income Kansans enrolling in the health care program. So why is the state one of only 10 remaining holdouts in the country? Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports.

Veterinary medicine was once a profession dominated by men. In the past 15 years, though, women have become the majority of practicing veterinarians and students. Despite these changes, some areas of the field still lag behind. Harvest Public Media’s Lilley Halloran looks into why rural animal practices are still largely male-dominated.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

