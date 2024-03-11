How Prairie Village's zoning fight ended up in the Kansas Legislature

The two Kansas Senate bills appear to be a direct response to last year’s contentious fight over zoning that played out in Prairie Village. One bill would sharply curtail a city’s ability to rezone private property, and the other would strengthen petitioners’ efforts to put a question on a local ballot.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Johnson County Post reporter Juliana Garcia to discuss her latest coverage of the Prairie Village zoning conflict.

