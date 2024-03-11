© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

How Prairie Village's zoning fight ended up in the Kansas Legislature

By Brian Ellison,
David McKeel
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In the wake of last year's contentious fight over zoning laws in Prairie Village, new bills in the Kansas Legislature would threaten local control over rezoning and limit cities' ability to stop citizen petitions. The proposals are being fiercely opposed by cities across Johnson County.

The two Kansas Senate bills appear to be a direct response to last year’s contentious fight over zoning that played out in Prairie Village. One bill would sharply curtail a city’s ability to rezone private property, and the other would strengthen petitioners’ efforts to put a question on a local ballot.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Johnson County Post reporter Juliana Garcia to discuss her latest coverage of the Prairie Village zoning conflict.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Prairie VillageJohnson CountyKansas SenateKansas Legislaturezoning
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
David McKeel
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now