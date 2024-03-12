Kansas City immigrants struggle to access health care
Kansas City has an immigrant population of over 130,000 people that is growing every year, adding to the area's labor force and tax base. Still, a high percentage of immigrant residents can't get the medical care they need — including Selene Rocha, an immigrant living in Johnson County.
In Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri, more than half of undocumented immigrants say they were uninsured between 2014 and 2016, according to a report published by the Migration Policy Institute. In Wyandotte County, about one-third reported the same.
Even immigrants who do have insurance are more likely to report skipping or delaying needed care. KCUR's Noah Taborda has that story.
