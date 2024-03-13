Some Missouri Republicans want to ease up on Ukraine aid

Republicans have recently increased their opposition to financially assisting Ukraine. It’s also become a rallying point for the GOP base.

Still, opposition isn’t universal among Missouri Republicans — or the Democratic candidates who want to run against them. Jason Rosenbaum with Saint Louis Public Radio has that story.

It's not exactly new for teachers to give their students jobs like line leader or door holder, but at Woodman Elementary School in Wichita, students are paired with an adult outside of school who supports them in taking on new responsibilities.

School Psychologist Jamie Johnston said the idea is for students who are acting out to receive attention for positive behaviors rather than negative ones. Suzanne Perez with the the Kansas News Service has more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.