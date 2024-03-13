© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Some Missouri Republicans want to ease up on Ukraine aid

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published March 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and other Missouri politicians have been especially vocal opponents to the United States financially backing Ukraine in its war against Russia. Plus: Woodman Elementary school in Wichita is experimenting with a program that pairs kids who regularly misbehave with a mentor and given new, constructive tasks to complete on a regular basis.

Republicans have recently increased their opposition to financially assisting Ukraine. It’s also become a rallying point for the GOP base.

Still, opposition isn’t universal among Missouri Republicans — or the Democratic candidates who want to run against them. Jason Rosenbaum with Saint Louis Public Radio has that story.

It's not exactly new for teachers to give their students jobs like line leader or door holder, but at Woodman Elementary School in Wichita, students are paired with an adult outside of school who supports them in taking on new responsibilities.

School Psychologist Jamie Johnston said the idea is for students who are acting out to receive attention for positive behaviors rather than negative ones. Suzanne Perez with the the Kansas News Service has more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today UkraineRussiaMissouri GOPSt. LouiseducationschoolWichitaKansas News Service
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now