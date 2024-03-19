Why Kansas City's mass shooting was shockingly ordinary

This time a month ago, Kansas City was still coming to grips with a Super Bowl victory celebration turned upside down in an instant by a mass shooting. Shocking as it was, shootings of the same basic type happen almost twice a day in the United States. KCUR’s Frank Morris reports on how the shooting fits into a pattern of violence.

Cockfighting, the practice of fighting roosters, has been around for centuries. In the U.S. it’s been illegal since 2007, both at the federal and state level. Yet thousands of roosters, known as game fowl, are still raised across the country — including in Missouri.

Now there's one state considering lowering the penalties for cockfighting, and as Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports, people from both game fowl and animal rights groups are watching carefully.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate