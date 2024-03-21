© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

An Overland Park ramen shop already has lines out the door

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Since it opened in Overland Park last June, KC Craft Ramen has become a top destination for Japanese cuisine, and a gathering place for Kansas City’s Asian community. Plus: Sculpture artist Kahlil Robert Irving has a new solo show at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

Missouri artist Kahlil Robert Irving reflects on current events through an innovative combination of ceramics and digital collage. His exhibition now on view at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art comes on the heels of the 31-year-old artist’s high-profile exhibitions in New York and Minneapolis. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy Goodwin reports.

KC Craft Ramen opened in June 2023 in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue. Despite its suburban facade, this lively spot is unlike any other ramen shop in Kansas City. KCUR's Claudia Brancart has the story from Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Overland ParkNerman Museum of Contemporary ArtAsian Americansrestaurants
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
