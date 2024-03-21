An Overland Park ramen shop already has lines out the door

Missouri artist Kahlil Robert Irving reflects on current events through an innovative combination of ceramics and digital collage. His exhibition now on view at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art comes on the heels of the 31-year-old artist’s high-profile exhibitions in New York and Minneapolis. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy Goodwin reports.

KC Craft Ramen opened in June 2023 in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue. Despite its suburban facade, this lively spot is unlike any other ramen shop in Kansas City. KCUR's Claudia Brancart has the story from Up To Date.

