Kansas City Today

Waxahatchee is 'forever indebted' to Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Waxahatchee — also known as the musician Katie Crutchfield — got sober, moved to Kansas City and hit indie rock stardom with her last album. Now she's back with "Tigers Blood." She spoke with KCUR about the writing process, managing stage fright and her favorite burnt ends.

Musician Katie Crutchfield, better known as Waxahatchee, broke through with her acclaimed 2020 album "Saint Cloud." She then moved to Kansas City with her partner Kevin Morby, and leaned into a calmer lifestyle.

The singer-songwriter spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the release of her new album "Tigers Blood," out March 22, and preparing for a world tour that kicks off in her new hometown next month.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

