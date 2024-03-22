Waxahatchee is 'forever indebted' to Kansas City

Musician Katie Crutchfield, better known as Waxahatchee, broke through with her acclaimed 2020 album "Saint Cloud." She then moved to Kansas City with her partner Kevin Morby, and leaned into a calmer lifestyle.

The singer-songwriter spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the release of her new album "Tigers Blood," out March 22, and preparing for a world tour that kicks off in her new hometown next month.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate