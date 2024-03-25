Why did a Missouri police sniper kill a 2-year-old girl?

Clesslyn Crawford was shot in the head and killed during a hostage standoff in southeast Kansas. She was two years old.

For eight months, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom have been investigating whether the sniper should have pulled the trigger. Editor Madeline Fox sat down with reporter Sam Zeff to discuss the story.

