What to expect from the return of Missouri's legislative session

With eight weeks left in the 2024 Missouri legislative session, the House and Senate have passed several bills on their own, but none has passed through both chambers.

Items that still must pass this year include the state budget and the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, which is a tax on hospitals and other health care that creates around $4 billion for the state’s Medicaid program. Sarah Kellogg with St. Louis Public Radio has more.

Kansas lawmakers are set to receive a substantial pay increase in 2025. The nearly 93% raise was recommended by an independent task force comprised mostly of former legislators. Daniel Caudill reports for the Kansas News Service.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.