What Ramadan means to Kansas City Muslims amid war in Gaza

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ramdan, which began March 10, is a sacred time for followers of Islam. But with the war in the Gaza Strip nearing its sixth month with no ceasefire in sight, some Kansas City Muslims say the holy month is different this year.

Muslims around the world have been praying, studying the Quran, and fasting from sunrise to sunset since March 10 in observance of Ramadan. The holy month is usually a joyous time that centers on acts of charity and community for followers of Islam.

But this year is different because the war between Israel and Hamas is nearing its sixth month with no ceasefire in sight.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Imam Mohamed Herbert, the resident scholar at Islamic Center of Johnson County, and Sara Jawhari, a Palestinian American journalist from Kansas City, to discuss why Ramadan feels different for some Kansas City Muslims this year.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
