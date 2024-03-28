What Ramadan means to Kansas City Muslims amid war in Gaza

Muslims around the world have been praying, studying the Quran, and fasting from sunrise to sunset since March 10 in observance of Ramadan. The holy month is usually a joyous time that centers on acts of charity and community for followers of Islam.

But this year is different because the war between Israel and Hamas is nearing its sixth month with no ceasefire in sight.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Imam Mohamed Herbert, the resident scholar at Islamic Center of Johnson County, and Sara Jawhari, a Palestinian American journalist from Kansas City, to discuss why Ramadan feels different for some Kansas City Muslims this year.

