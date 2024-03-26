© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Muslims reflect on Ramadan during war in Gaza: 'I'm praying for us'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:56 PM CDT
Islamic Center of Johnson County
Imam Mohamed Herbert, the resident scholar at the Islamic Center of Johnson County, believes the war has brought new perspective and purpose to this Ramadan.

Ramadan, which began March 10, is a sacred and joyous time for followers of Islam. However, with the war in Gaza nearing its sixth month — and with no ceasefire in sight — some Kansas City Muslims say the holy month is different this year.

However, with the war between Israel and Hamas in its fifth month — and with no ceasefire in sight — Ramadan feels different for some Kansas City Muslims this year.

Sara Jawhari, a Palestinian-American journalist from Kansas City, says it’s been challenging to feel the Ramadan spirit when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza face imminent famine.

“At the end of our fast at sunset…we get to come home to food, we get to come home to a roof over our heads...safety,” Jawhari told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Imam Mohamed Herbert, the resident scholar at the Islamic Center of Johnson County, said the war has brought new perspective and purpose to this Ramadan.

"I don't have that luxury to be like, 'today, you know, I don't feel like going to the mosque.' No, I need to get that prayer in," Herbert said. "Because I'm now not just praying for me, but I'm praying for us."

Up To Date PodcastRamadanMuslimsIslamcommunityIslamic Center of Johnson CountyJohnson CountyKansas CityMiddle EastIsraelwar
