Kansas City Muslims reflect on Ramadan during war in Gaza: 'I'm praying for us'

Muslims around the world have been praying, studying the Quran and fasting from sunrise to sunset since March 10 in observance of Ramadan. The holy month is a joyous time for followers of Islam that centers on acts of charity and community.

However, with the war between Israel and Hamas in its fifth month — and with no ceasefire in sight — Ramadan feels different for some Kansas City Muslims this year.

Sara Jawhari, a Palestinian-American journalist from Kansas City, says it’s been challenging to feel the Ramadan spirit when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza face imminent famine.

“At the end of our fast at sunset…we get to come home to food, we get to come home to a roof over our heads...safety,” Jawhari told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Imam Mohamed Herbert, the resident scholar at the Islamic Center of Johnson County, said the war has brought new perspective and purpose to this Ramadan.

"I don't have that luxury to be like, 'today, you know, I don't feel like going to the mosque.' No, I need to get that prayer in," Herbert said. "Because I'm now not just praying for me, but I'm praying for us."

