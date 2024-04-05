© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How halal markets feed Kansas City's Ramadan celebrations

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

During Ramadan, halal markets in Kansas City are critical to the Islamic community’s month-long celebration and traditions. Learn how some help make Ramadan in the metro feel like home. Also, for nearly a decade, Blip Coffee Roasters has offered Kansas City bikers a place to hang out and admire motorcycles. Meet the cast of regulars at a West Bottoms coffee shop.

Muslims celebrate Ramadan every year by by fasting from sunup to sundown, then breaking bread with friends and family at the end of each day. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV takes us to some halal markets around Kansas City that help feed some of those believers.

For almost a decade, Blip Coffee Roasters has been a haven for Kansas City bikers — especially on Sunday mornings. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal spent a morning with the bikers, motorcycle enthusiasts and the customers who bring Blip Coffee Roasters in the West Bottoms to life.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you're interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other.
