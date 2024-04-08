© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Total eclipse of the Heartland

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A solar eclipse will pass over the U.S. today, and southeast Missouri is in the path of totality. We'll hear how you can watch the eclipse safely and how much of the sun will be covered in the Kansas City area.

Kansas City will see a partial solar eclipse today, when the moon will cover more than 89 percent of the sun. Meanwhile, southeast Missouri will get to witness the totality — when the sun is completely blotted out. The continental US won’t experience another eclipse until 2044, so this could be your last chance to see this celestial event for a while.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke to Jackie Beucher and Alan Lehman, board members of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, about why the eclipse is so special — and how you can see it without damaging your eyes.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today solar eclipseAstronomical Society of Kansas CityPowell Observatory
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
David McKeel
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now