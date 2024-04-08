Total eclipse of the Heartland

Kansas City will see a partial solar eclipse today, when the moon will cover more than 89 percent of the sun. Meanwhile, southeast Missouri will get to witness the totality — when the sun is completely blotted out. The continental US won’t experience another eclipse until 2044, so this could be your last chance to see this celestial event for a while.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke to Jackie Beucher and Alan Lehman, board members of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, about why the eclipse is so special — and how you can see it without damaging your eyes.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

