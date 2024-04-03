Missouri residents have a chance to catch a total solar eclipse — if they’re in the right spot

Jackie Beucher has seen 13 total eclipses. In 1991, she traveled to Hawai’i’s North Shore with her friends’ tour company to observe an eclipse with seven and a half minutes of totality.

“The ocean flattened out,” Beucher said. “The birds went back to bed. The animals scurried away. I’ve got goosebumps right now, just thinking about it.”

Since then, Beucher has traveled all over the world to observe this astronomical phenomenon. She’s a board member for the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, which is celebrating the partial eclipse on April 8 at Powell Observatoryin Louisburg, Kansas.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, which is in the path of totality, has a days-long celebration planned. Poplar Bluff City Manager Matt Winters expects around 20,000 visitors.



Alan Lehman, treasurer of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City

Jackie Beucher, board member of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City

Matt Winters, Poplar Bluff’s city manager

Steve Halter, president of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce

Mark Curtis, optometrist

The city of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is hosting a four-day-long eclipse celebration from Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8 with a half marathon, music festival, appearance by KC Wolf, and eclipse viewing party.

The Astronomical Society of Kansas City is opening Powell Observatory from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. The society will host facility tours and educational discussions in addition to providing an eclipse viewing location.