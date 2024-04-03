Missouri residents have a chance to catch a total solar eclipse — if they’re in the right spot
Kansas City will witness a partial eclipse on Monday, April 8, with about an 89% obscuration of the sun. Some parts of Southeast Missouri, including Poplar Bluff, will experience the last total eclipse in the U.S. until 2044.
Jackie Beucher has seen 13 total eclipses. In 1991, she traveled to Hawai’i’s North Shore with her friends’ tour company to observe an eclipse with seven and a half minutes of totality.
“The ocean flattened out,” Beucher said. “The birds went back to bed. The animals scurried away. I’ve got goosebumps right now, just thinking about it.”
Since then, Beucher has traveled all over the world to observe this astronomical phenomenon. She’s a board member for the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, which is celebrating the partial eclipse on April 8 at Powell Observatoryin Louisburg, Kansas.
Poplar Bluff, Missouri, which is in the path of totality, has a days-long celebration planned. Poplar Bluff City Manager Matt Winters expects around 20,000 visitors.
- Alan Lehman, treasurer of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City
- Jackie Beucher, board member of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City
- Matt Winters, Poplar Bluff’s city manager
- Steve Halter, president of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce
- Mark Curtis, optometrist
The city of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is hosting a four-day-long eclipse celebration from Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8 with a half marathon, music festival, appearance by KC Wolf, and eclipse viewing party.
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City is opening Powell Observatory from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. The society will host facility tours and educational discussions in addition to providing an eclipse viewing location.