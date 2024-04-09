© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri and the execution of Brian Dorsey

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Brian Dorsey is set to be executed by the state of Missouri today. Gov. Mike Parson denied his request for clemency despite support from corrections officers and a retired Missouri Supreme Court judge. Dorsey was convicted of killing his cousin and her husband in central Missouri, but his defense team says the original trial lawyers had conflicts of interest.

Gov. Mike Parson, who has has not blocked an execution since he took office in 2018, denied a clemency request from 52-year-old Brian Dorsey. More than 150 people have spoken out in support of Dorsey's clemency, including corrections officers, state representatives, and even jurors from his case.

Before Parson's announcement, Steve Kraske from Up To Date spoke with retired Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, who upheld Dorsey's death sentence in 2009 but has since called for clemency.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Missourideath penaltyhomicideGovernor Mike ParsonmurderJurycorrections officersUp to Date
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
