Missouri and the execution of Brian Dorsey
Brian Dorsey is set to be executed by the state of Missouri today. Gov. Mike Parson denied his request for clemency despite support from corrections officers and a retired Missouri Supreme Court judge. Dorsey was convicted of killing his cousin and her husband in central Missouri, but his defense team says the original trial lawyers had conflicts of interest.
Gov. Mike Parson, who has has not blocked an execution since he took office in 2018, denied a clemency request from 52-year-old Brian Dorsey. More than 150 people have spoken out in support of Dorsey's clemency, including corrections officers, state representatives, and even jurors from his case.
Before Parson's announcement, Steve Kraske from Up To Date spoke with retired Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, who upheld Dorsey's death sentence in 2009 but has since called for clemency.
