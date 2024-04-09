Missouri and the execution of Brian Dorsey

Gov. Mike Parson, who has has not blocked an execution since he took office in 2018, denied a clemency request from 52-year-old Brian Dorsey. More than 150 people have spoken out in support of Dorsey's clemency, including corrections officers, state representatives, and even jurors from his case.

Before Parson's announcement, Steve Kraske from Up To Date spoke with retired Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, who upheld Dorsey's death sentence in 2009 but has since called for clemency.

