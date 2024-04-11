© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why VineBrook Homes is selling off its properties

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
VineBrook, which owns thousands of homes in Kansas City and across the Midwest, is selling many of its properties to pay off debts. But after years of unresolved maintenance issues, the tenants are still angry. Plus: A Kansas grandmother was unable to adopt her child from the state’s foster care system, even though she was with that child at birth.

Some property equity firms buy lots of single family homes and rent them out. Ohio based Vinebrook Homes is one of the larger companies. Many of its renters claim VineBrook neglects its properties and renters which the firm denies. Now it faces another problem. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri reports.

A Kansas grandmother won’t be able to adopt her grandchild because a judge ruled she didn’t have a bond with the kid. As Blaise Mesa of The Beacon and Daniel Caudill of Kansas Public Radio report, the grandmother said she did everything she was told to.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
