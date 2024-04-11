Why VineBrook Homes is selling off its properties

VineBrook, which owns thousands of homes in Kansas City and across the Midwest, is selling many of its properties to pay off debts. But after years of unresolved maintenance issues, the tenants are still angry. Plus: A Kansas grandmother was unable to adopt her child from the state’s foster care system, even though she was with that child at birth.

Some property equity firms buy lots of single family homes and rent them out. Ohio based Vinebrook Homes is one of the larger companies. Many of its renters claim VineBrook neglects its properties and renters which the firm denies. Now it faces another problem. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri reports.

A Kansas grandmother won’t be able to adopt her grandchild because a judge ruled she didn’t have a bond with the kid. As Blaise Mesa of The Beacon and Daniel Caudill of Kansas Public Radio report, the grandmother said she did everything she was told to.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

