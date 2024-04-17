Notorious Kansas prosecutor accused of ethical breaches is surrendering her law license

Terra Morehead, who retired as a federal prosecutor last August, has agreed to turn over her law license as part of an agreement with a Kansas disciplinary board. As a Wyandotte County prosecutor in the 1990s, Morehead helped frame an innocent man, Lamonte McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison.

Acting on a case built by disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective Roger Golubski, Morehead presented no physical evidence tying McIntyre to the murders. She relied upon the testimony of a witness, Niko Quinn, who later recanted. Morehead was also accused of ethical breaches in a later job as a federal prosecutor.

Kansas City Today host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR's Peggy Lowe about why the prosecutor is turning over her law licenseand is expected to be disbarred. Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

