Kansas City Today

Notorious Kansas prosecutor accused of ethical breaches is surrendering her law license

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published April 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Terra Morehead, who retired as a federal prosecutor last August, has agreed to turn over her law license as part of an agreement with a Kansas disciplinary board. As a Wyandotte County prosecutor in the 1990s, Morehead helped KCKPD Detective Roger Golubski frame an innocent man who spent 23 years in prison.

Acting on a case built by disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective Roger Golubski, Morehead presented no physical evidence tying McIntyre to the murders. She relied upon the testimony of a witness, Niko Quinn, who later recanted. Morehead was also accused of ethical breaches in a later job as a federal prosecutor.

Kansas City Today host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR's Peggy Lowe about why the prosecutor is turning over her law licenseand is expected to be disbarred. Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Kansas (KCK)kckpoliceWyandotte CountyWyandotte County Sheriff's DepartmentRoger GolubskiKansas City Kansas PolicecourtsLamonte McIntyreMark Dupree
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
