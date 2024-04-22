Have their political views changed in 2 years?

Mark Salas and Theresa Sahhar share a dream of retiring to a simple farm life, but each has very different worries about what the world will look like when they get there.

Both are alumni of KCUR’s 2022 election initiative, called Your Voice, which invited people with differing political views to share their thoughts on politics.

As we approach the 2024 elections, KCUR invited Salas and Sahhar back. They sat down with KCUR’s Community Engagement Producer Zach Perez to discuss how their life experiences lead them to opposing viewpoints, their concerns with political polarization in the U.S., and how their views have changed over the past two years.

