Kansas City Today

Have their political views changed in 2 years?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Mark Salas and Theresa Sahhar share a dream of retiring to a simple farm life, but each has very different worries about what the world will look like when they get there.

Both are alumni of KCUR’s 2022 election initiative, called Your Voice, which invited people with differing political views to share their thoughts on politics.

As we approach the 2024 elections, KCUR invited Salas and Sahhar back. They sat down with KCUR’s Community Engagement Producer Zach Perez to discuss how their life experiences lead them to opposing viewpoints, their concerns with political polarization in the U.S., and how their views have changed over the past two years.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
