© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Reining in the rogue pear trees

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published April 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Many Midwest ranchers, park workers and homeowners work nonstop to control disruptive plants from faraway places. In an excerpt from the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on policy changes meant to help.

Biochar is a hot topic in sustainable agriculture — it looks like charcoal, but actually sequesters carbon through an ancient farming technique. Kate Grumke from Harvest Public Media has the story on how the old process is finding new life.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas News ServiceHarvest Public MediafarmingagricultureClimate ChangeBiocharcarbon sequestrationU.S. Department of AgricultureRegenerative agricultureinvasive speciesInflation Reduction Actenvironment
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now