Reining in the rogue pear trees

Many Midwest ranchers, park workers and homeowners work nonstop to control disruptive plants from faraway places. In an excerpt from the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on policy changes meant to help.

Biochar is a hot topic in sustainable agriculture — it looks like charcoal, but actually sequesters carbon through an ancient farming technique. Kate Grumke from Harvest Public Media has the story on how the old process is finding new life.

