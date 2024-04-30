A new play about, and by, Kansas City actors with autism

For young Kansas City actors with autism, a new play creates space to "connect with others." Vanessa Severo’s “Rubik" tells the story of neurodivergent teens on the cusp of a new phase of life.

When Vanessa Severo first set out to write a play for performers with autism, she reached out to friends and family who were neurodivergent. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on a new play about a group of teens with an array of developmental challenges, and how Spinning Tree Theatre aims to create new opportunities for young artists with disabilities.

