Abortion rights and sports betting may head to Missouri voters

Between efforts to get abortion rights enshrined in the constitution, legalize sports gambling, and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Missouri has multiple citizen-led ballot measures in the works for this year's elections.

Advocates of each campaign submitted signatures last week to get on either the August or November ballot in Missouri. Up To Date’s Steve Kraske spoke with Jason Rosenbaum from St. Louis Public Radio about what these citizen-led ballot measures are, why they’ve gained traction, and who is the driving force behind them.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.