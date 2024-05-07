© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Abortion rights and sports betting may head to Missouri voters

By Madeline Fox,
Anna Schmidt
Published May 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Between efforts to get abortion rights enshrined in the constitution, legalize sports gambling, and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Missouri has multiple citizen-led ballot measures in the works for this year's elections.

Advocates of each campaign submitted signatures last week to get on either the August or November ballot in Missouri. Up To Date’s Steve Kraske spoke with Jason Rosenbaum from St. Louis Public Radio about what these citizen-led ballot measures are, why they’ve gained traction, and who is the driving force behind them.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
