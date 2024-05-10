© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Meet the regulars of the Chartreuse Saloon

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
For the past three years, a bar in Kansas City’s Crossroads has attracted pool sharks and eager amateurs alike. Meet the cast of regulars at Chartreuse Saloon. Plus: A world-renowned ceramic artist educated in Kansas City has returned to teach the next generation.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangouts, and the customers who bring them to life. KCUR’s Isabella Luu introduces us to the pool playing regulars of Chartreuse Saloon in the Crossroads.

World-renowned ceramic artist Richard Notkin gained acclaim making teapots with an anti-war messages. Notkin has returned to Kansas City, where he learned his craft. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on the lessons he’s passing down to today’s budding artists.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)CrossroadscommunityrecreationArts & Culturesculpture/ceramicsceramicsArt
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
