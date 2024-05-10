Meet the regulars of the Chartreuse Saloon

For the past three years, a bar in Kansas City’s Crossroads has attracted pool sharks and eager amateurs alike. Meet the cast of regulars at Chartreuse Saloon. Plus: A world-renowned ceramic artist educated in Kansas City has returned to teach the next generation.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangouts, and the customers who bring them to life. KCUR’s Isabella Luu introduces us to the pool playing regulars of Chartreuse Saloon in the Crossroads.

World-renowned ceramic artist Richard Notkin gained acclaim making teapots with an anti-war messages. Notkin has returned to Kansas City, where he learned his craft. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on the lessons he’s passing down to today’s budding artists.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.