© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

What exactly did the Kansas Legislature do, and not do, this session?

By Brian Ellison,
David McKeel
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

It’s been almost two weeks since the Kansas Legislature adjourned, after a tumultuous session where the GOP-led House and Senate frequently clashed with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over everything from abortion rights and gender-affirming health care to how the state raises money and spends it.

KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with the Kansas News Service's Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill to discuss what the legislative session did, and did not, accomplish.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Laura KellyKansas LegislatureKansas SenateKansas House
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
David McKeel
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now