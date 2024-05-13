What exactly did the Kansas Legislature do, and not do, this session?

It’s been almost two weeks since the Kansas Legislature adjourned, after a tumultuous session where the GOP-led House and Senate frequently clashed with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over everything from abortion rights and gender-affirming health care to how the state raises money and spends it.

KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with the Kansas News Service's Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill to discuss what the legislative session did, and did not, accomplish.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

