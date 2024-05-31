© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City man traveled to all 50 states with his daughters

By Luke X. Martin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas City man traveled with his daughters to all 50 states, a journey of bonding and self-discovery. Plus: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says if lawmakers can’t come up with a tax-cut plan the state can afford, she’ll keep calling more special sessions.

Chelan David's “Beautiful States of Mind: A Father and Daughters’ Pilgrimage to all 50 States” is both a travel guide and a memoir of David's bonding experiences with his girls. Looming in the pages is David's childhood kidnapping by his own father. Anne Kniggendorf speaks with David about his book.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling lawmakers back to Topeka on June 18 for a special session. The governor and lawmakers have been at odds over tax cuts. J. Schafer, reporting for the Kansas News Service, spoke with the governor about how the two sides could come together. They also talked about one of her top remaining priorities: Medicaid expansion.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke Martin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas DemocratsGovernorLaura KellyTopekataxesincome tax cutsBooksauthorsparentingtravel
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
