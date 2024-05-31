A Kansas City man traveled to all 50 states with his daughters

A Kansas City man traveled with his daughters to all 50 states, a journey of bonding and self-discovery. Plus: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says if lawmakers can’t come up with a tax-cut plan the state can afford, she’ll keep calling more special sessions.

Chelan David's “Beautiful States of Mind: A Father and Daughters’ Pilgrimage to all 50 States” is both a travel guide and a memoir of David's bonding experiences with his girls. Looming in the pages is David's childhood kidnapping by his own father. Anne Kniggendorf speaks with David about his book.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling lawmakers back to Topeka on June 18 for a special session. The governor and lawmakers have been at odds over tax cuts. J. Schafer, reporting for the Kansas News Service, spoke with the governor about how the two sides could come together. They also talked about one of her top remaining priorities: Medicaid expansion.

